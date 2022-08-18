Luana Piovani vents about ‘adventures’ of Pedro Scooby and children: ‘I’m going to go crazy’ | celebrities



Luana Piovani talks about concern about ‘adventures’ of Pedro Scooby and the childrenPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Luana Piovani used social networks, on Wednesday night, to vent about the activities chosen by her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, during the holidays with her children, Dom, 10, and the twins Bem and Liz, from 6 in the United States. On Instagram, the actress admitted that she was worried, after being warned by the surfer that the children would visit a lake in California.

“I spoke to my three children, thank God. Most loved thing in life”, Luana began via stories. “But they’re going to the lake. ‘Everyone’s wearing vests’. I know. Jesus Christ, Pedro Scooby, please stick to these kids, stay tuned”, asked the artist.

When talking about the tours organized by Scooby, Luana recalled that the day before, he had taken the children to a radical amusement park. “Yesterday they were at ‘Six Flags’. I looked and it was at the base of 20 meters, 30 meters, 60 meters from the ground. I looked and it was Pedro Scooby and my three children lined up. And also, I don’t know if you saw it, there was a kart from ‘Donzuko’ to ‘Benzuko'”, commented the actress to her followers. “Oh, my father, you have to have a heart of iron. Pedro Scooby, I’m going to go crazy, my son. Give me a discount, come on”, she concluded.