Lula meets with businessmen and Bolsonaro participates in an event; Check the presidential candidates schedule

Candidates participate in events and meetings on the second day of the election campaign

Photo montage/Estadão Content/Presidency of the Republic/Agência Brasil and Agência Senado

The four main pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022



This Wednesday, the 17th, begins the second day of the campaign for the candidates for the presidency of the Republic. Ciro Gomes (PDT) participates in a walk in Santana de Parnaíba, in São Paulo, at 7:20 am, and records election campaign material in the afternoon. Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) meets with representatives of the Competitive Brazil Movement, at 12:00, in São Paulo, and then participates in a walk at Ceagesp, at 15:00. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) accompanies an event at the National Confederation of Municipalities, at 6 pm, in Brasília. the former president Squid (EN) meets with businessmen at 9:30 am. Simone Tebet (MDB) pays a visit to Creche Tia Tatá, at 9:30 am, in Brasília, and then visits the Amparo Maternal Hospital and Maternity Hospital, at 4:00 pm, in São Paulo. Sofia Manzano (PCB) participates in an activity on the anti-asylum struggle at the Brazilian Society of Mental Health, at 1 pm, and gives an interview to the Institute of Political Education and Citizenship, at 7:30 pm. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) has an agenda on the coast of São Paulo, visiting the social project Taysão, at 3:30 pm, in Praia Grande, walking and face-to-face with voters in downtown São Vicente, at 4:30 pm, and having a coffee with supporters from Santos, at 5:15 pm. Vera Lucia (PSTU) participates in a meeting with its campaign team at 9 am.

*With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina