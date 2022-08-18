Maitê Proença surprises with comment on marijuana use | celebrities



Maitê Proença gives an opinion on the use of marijuana – Reproduction / Instagram

Maite Proença gives an opinion on the use of marijuanaReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/17/2022 18:15

Rio – Maitê Proença shared her opinion on the recreational use of marijuana on social media. This Tuesday, the actress interacted with fans through a question box on Instagram Stories. “What do you do when you start to get sad or distressed?”, she asked, to which one person replied without mincing words.

“I smoke a joint,” said one netizen. Without evading the message sent by the follower, the artist revealed what she thinks about the consumption of the substance: “You’ve read the studies on marijuana that say that it is not good for those with a developing brain, but it is very good for brains of older people. Neuroscientist Sidarta Ribeiro talks a lot about it. Go there”, she advised, through Instagram Stories.

And that wasn’t the only unusual response that Maitê received. Another fan took the opportunity to make a proposal to the actress, amid rumors that the artist would have separated from Adriana Calcanhotto. “I think of you, Maitê. Would you date a fan? I’m single in character. My dream is to meet you in person”, said the follower. “My grandmother always said that you shouldn’t say it always and never, because it closes. It leaves the doors open, always open”, replied Proença.