Man’s nose with monkeypox rots before diagnosis

An unprecedented case related to the current outbreak of monkeypox was reported in a 40-year-old man in Germany. According to the medical journal Infection, part of the patient’s nose had rotted away because his immune system was shaken by previous sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The man went to a general practitioner with a red sore on the tip of his nose. The doctor, however, considered it to be just a sunburn and ordered him to return home. Three days later, the skin in the area began to become swollen, dark and painful. In the same period, sores with white pus appeared on the patient’s body, which caused intense pain in the penis and in his mouth.

When performing a PCR test, the German was diagnosed with monkeypox and sought a hospital to receive antiviral medication. There, he underwent further tests and discovered that he had syphilis and was HIV positive. According to the patient’s report, he had never been tested for STIs before.

With medical treatment, the lesions dried up and disappeared, but the nose only partially improved. The clinical report does not provide information about the current status of the patient.

The doctors responsible for the diagnosis said that the monkeypox virus caused necrosis in the patient’s nose due to untreated HIV. The process of necrosis occurs when body tissues begin to die due to lack of blood and oxygen circulation.

In patients with the body’s defenses in good working order, necrosis is easily fought. However, health professionals reported that the man’s white blood cells were as low as those of people with AIDS.

The team that treated the patient points out that such cases could become more frequent as the monkeypox virus spreads.

