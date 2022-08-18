Marco Zero is taken over by the crowd for the concert and recording of the first DVD by singer João Gomes | Pernambuco

The Marco Zero region of Recife, in the central area of ​​the city, was taken by a crowd, this Wednesday (17). People went to one of the main tourist attractions in the city for the concert by Pernambuco singer João Gomes, who chose the state capital where he was born to record his first DVD.

Footage taken by traffic surveillance cameras shows the crowd in front of the stage. From above, it is possible to observe that the public took over the streets around Marco Zero.

Because of the recording of the DVD “Believe”, infrastructure, traffic and security schemes were set up. Traffic began to change at 4 am this Wednesday and more than 300 police officers were called.

The show is scheduled to start at 5pm. From early on, many fans rushed to grab the best spots in front of the giant stage.

2 of 3 Audience waits at Marco Zero for João Gomes’ show — Photo: TV Globo Audience waits at Marco Zero for João Gomes’ show — Photo: TV Globo

João Gomes, 20, was born Serrita, in Sertão, and was raised in Petrolina, in the same region. Currently, he has more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he has conquered the public throughout Brazil.

With one year of career, he landed the song “Eu Tem a Senha” in the soap opera Pantanal, from TV Globo. The song is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the telenovela, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.

3 of 3 João Gomes takes a selfie with fans in rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo João Gomes takes a selfie with fans in rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The singer decided to return to his home state to record the first DVD of his career. The name, “Believe”, is a reference to the artist’s dreams come true.

He started singing in the corridors of the Federal Institute of the Rural Area of ​​Petrolina, where he was taking a technical course in agriculture. Gradually, what was a joke between colleagues grew.

The rehearsal took place around 3:00 am. Even though it was dawn, there were already fans camping in the place to guarantee a good place to watch the show.