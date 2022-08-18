Marina Ruy Barbosa wears heels with socks at a fashion event

Marina Ruy Barbosa attracted flashes this Wednesday afternoon (17) when arriving at an event that brought together Bruna Marquezine and the most famous in São Paulo. With her belly out, the actress appeared aboard a look that mixed black with pink and with sunglasses. Always attuned to trends, the redhead finished off the look with an oversized maxi blazer, from R$1,997, from Ginger, a fashion brand created by Marina. With her hair up and striking make-up, the artist also invested in high heels with black stockings.

Fashion icon, Marina has her name on well-dressed celebrity lists. The search for information and fashion references came naturally to the businesswoman. “It’s a subject that has always interested me and that has become a real passion. Today, my ‘radar’ is doubly connected – I try to study and get informed because of the brand and for personal taste”, he declared in a recent interview with “Quem” .

While the public awaits her return to television, Marina keeps active with personal projects. Confirmed in the cast of “Rio Connection”, a series in partnership between Globoplay and Sony, the actress recorded the entire plot in English, with an international cast. “We are waiting for the release date to be announced. I was very happy to have been invited, it was enriching,” she said.