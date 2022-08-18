Masks are no longer mandatory for passengers on aircraft and at airports in Brazil, decides Anvisa | Health

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) withdrew this Wednesday (17) mandatory use of masks in airports and aircraft . The agency continues to recommend its use in these environments. The measure has been in effect since 2020.

The agency’s five directors – the rapporteur, Alex Machado Campos, Daniel Pereira, Rômison Rodrigues Mota, Meiruze Sousa Freitas and Antônio Barra Torres – were unanimous in voting for the removal of mandatory masks.

According to the agency, the current epidemiological scenario allows some sanitary measures to be updated, such as the mandatory use of masks. However, it reinforces that the use of face masks and physical distancing are effective measures to mitigate the risk of disease transmission and will continue to be recommended.

“Given the current scenario, the use of masks, adopted until then as a collective health measure, is converted into an individual protection measure”, says the document.

In May of this year, Anvisa released the on-board service on aircraft, but maintained the use of masks on planes and in restricted areas of airports. At the time, the return of the use of maximum capacity for passenger transport was also authorized.

Anvisa maintained the following measures:

Availability of hand sanitizer at airports and aircraft

Cleaning and disinfection procedures

HVAC systems

Landing by ranks

Audible warnings with adaptations, recommending the use of masks, especially by vulnerable people