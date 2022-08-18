Mateus Solano takes action after woman exchanges him for Seu Jorge: “I promised never again”

Mateus Solano takes a definitive attitude when he is exchanged for Seu Jorge while he was with a woman during a show of the famous

Mateus Solano surprised when recalling an unusual story he lived involving the singer Your George. It turns out that even in his bachelor days, the famous lost a girlfriend to the artist during a show he was present.

He explained that the girl was a childhood crush, which he had suddenly rediscovered while enjoying the show performed by the singer of My wife’s friend. “There was a girl I wanted to be with since childhood, and suddenly I find her in the middle of a Seu Jorge concert”, it started.

“She was already more there than here and she kissed me that I was floored, thinking: ‘Damn, finally! I’ve liked this girl since school’. Then it was a kiss, another kiss, three kisses…”continued Mateus Solano, when participating in the podcast Posso Mandar Audio?, led by Dani Pepperoni.

Then the woman asked him to hold her bag and disappeared. The actor said he was waiting for a while, until a friend of the girl came up asking to take the accessory. It was then that he discovered that not only had he been replaced, but precisely by the singer responsible for the show.

“Very well: today I have been married for almost 15 years, my life is in another. But as a single person I promised myself that I would never hold anyone’s purse again at Seu Jorge’s concert”completed the artist, drawing laughter from the hostess.

IDENTICAL

Recently, the actor Mateus Solano surprised the web by sharing the reunion he had with his brother Gabriel Schenker in Belgium.

After almost three years apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the artist traveled to the European country to see the boy and they posed together during a bike ride.“2 and a half years if I see my brother who I lived with until I was 20. Too long“, he wrote on social media.