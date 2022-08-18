Mateus Vital meets rival of last individual disappointment at Corinthians; remember

Midfielder Mateus Vital meets again this Wednesday the rival against whom he lived his last disappointment with the Corinthians shirt. Back to those related and integrated into the group of athletes, the midfielder will be an option for coach Vítor Pereira in the match against Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Loaned to Panathinaikos in August of last year, the midfielder was in a bad phase, having already played 18 matches without being able to swing the net. All this bad moment, however, began precisely in a meeting with the Goiás, in May 2021.

To put this into context, Vital came into the game with five goals and three assists in 13 games that season, certainly his main moment as a Timão athlete. The morale was so high that, when Gustavo Mosquito suffered a penalty, he was chosen to hit and try to save the duel, valid for the debut of the Brazilian Championship.

In the 18th minute of the second half and with the score at 1 to 0 for the opponent, it hit the left corner of Fernando Miguel, but saw the goalkeeper defend. The ball was still in his foot, but he stopped in another defense of the archer, the only one to stop a penalty mark hit with the Corinthians shirt.

The shock in confidence seemed to hit Vital, who started to be the team’s reserve following the season, opening space for names like Adson and Gabriel Pereira, until he was negotiated once and for all with the signings of Giuliano and Renato Augusto.

Vital arrived at Timão in 2018, bought from Vasco, and has a contract valid until the end of 2023. In all, the athlete made 187 matches and scored 14 times. He won two state titles with the alvinegra shirt, in 2018 and 2019, being fundamental in the first when making the play of Rodriguinho’s goal, at Allianz Parque.

See more at: Mateus Vital, Copa do Brasil, Retrospect of Corinthians and Corinthians x Atlético-GO.