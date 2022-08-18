Mato Grosso do Sul sets up Emergency Operations Center against monkeypox

The SES (State Health Department of Mato Grosso do Sul) instituted this Wednesday (17) by means of an emergency resolution the COE (Emergency Operations Center) to face Monkeypox, the smallpox of monkeys. In just 24 hours, the state recorded 9 more suspected cases of the disease.

According to the resolution, the objective is to promote a coordinated response to the disease, through the articulation and integration of the actors involved with the theme. That’s because, on May 19, the Brazilian Ministry of Health released a Risk Communiqué on Monkeypox.

The Center will have the capacity to have an organizational structure that will support the decision-making of the Mato Grosso do Sul State Health Department, through data and information analysis, thus enabling “the definition of adequate strategies and actions for the facing public health emergencies at the state level”, according to the resolution.

Will be part of the Center:

1. State Health Council – CES;

2. Council of Municipal Health Departments of Mato Grosso do Sul – COSEMS/MS;

3. Instituto Oswaldo Cruz – FIOCRUZ/MS;

4. National Health Surveillance Agency – ANVISA/MS;

5. Federal University of Grande Dourados – UFGD;

6. State University of Mato Grosso do Sul – UEMS;

7. Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul – UFMS;

8. Brazilian Hospital Services Company – EBSERH;

9. Special Indigenous Sanitary District – DSEI.

Signs the resolution, published in the Official State Gazette this Wednesday (17), the Secretary of Health, Flávio da Costa Britto Neto.

Smallpox outbreak in Mato Grosso do Sul

As the days go by, the advance of monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul is noticed. According to an epidemiological bulletin released on Tuesday (16) by the SES (State Health Department), in the previous 24 hours, the State recorded 9 new suspected cases of the disease, which reached a total of 33.

So far, 10 residents have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the state. All men and half of them aged between 20 and 29 years. Another 30% between 30 and 39 years old and the rest between 40 and 49 years old.

When analyzing a graph of notifications of suspected cases of the disease, it is possible to notice that, in August, the graph of notifications of suspected cases almost quadrupled. In July, there were 14 and August already counts 41.