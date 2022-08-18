Mauá Shipyard announces new area of ​​activity during Navalshore 2022

share tweet share share Email

One of the main events in the naval industry, the fair NAVALSHORE 2022 started on Tuesday (16), having as one of its main exhibitors the Mauá Shipyard, from Niterói. The event, which runs until today, August 18, should receive more than 5,000 professionals from the sector, including shipowners, shipyards, manufacturers and suppliers, national and international, coming from various parts of the world.

The event is extremely propitious for Estaleiro Mauá to announce its latest contract with TechnipFMC, which is using the Estaleiro Mauá Industrial Port Platform for an important assembly and testing operation of a sophisticated manifold system. The entire project is being carried out by TechnipFMC at the Mauá operational facilities, where services and facilities are provided for the industrial and logistical support base for offshore operations.

Infrastructure leasing and logistical support

“At the service of Petrobras, TechnipFMC aims, in the operation, to carry out simulations, on land, of operations that take place on the seabed. The intention is to carry out assembly and tests in the mechanical and control part to ensure that all interfaces will be integrated and working before operating in the ocean. The Mauá Shipyard was the place chosen for having an adequate structure, in addition to easy access for the transfer of equipment.”explains Fernando Castilhothe company’s project manager.

For Arialdo Félixcommercial director of Estaleiro Mauá, this is an excellent opportunity: “In addition to naval engineering, port and environmental activities, Mauá is equipped with a wide covered and uncovered area that allows us to act as a base for logistical support and several other fronts of action. We are increasingly opening doors for the expansion of our operations and this was a great opportunity, as well as participating in the fair.”

Estaleiro Mauá presents its expertise, experiences and evolution since its foundation, in 1845, at the 16th edition of NAVALSHORE 2022, which is hosted at ExpoMag, Rio de Janeiro.













