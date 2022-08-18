Mbappé era already has friction with Neymar and splits in the squad

Kylian Mbappé’s reign as the centerpiece of the PSG project began in turmoil. One official game in the season was enough for the Parisian club’s “new order” to be shaken. But the player’s behavior in the 5-2 victory against Montpellier, last Saturday (13), for the French Championship, only exposed annoyances that have existed in the squad for a longer time.

Since signing a new contract in early May, becoming the club’s highest paid player and frustrating Real Madrid, Mbappé has behaved differently. Locker room mates use words like “pampered” and “unbearable” to refer to shirt 7, according to the UOL Esporte.

Mbappé’s transformation depends, according to sources with a background in PSG, by two main factors. The first is related to the new contract: in addition to a salary higher than that of Neymar and Messi, the Frenchman started to be heard in off-field decisions. He was in favor, for example, of the dismissal of coach Maurício Pochettino and director of football Leonardo.

The shirt 7 also asked President Nasser Al-Khelaifi to dismantle the “Argentine Republic” that existed in the dressing room and was composed mostly of players from the country.

In addition to Messi, the group had Di María, already negotiated with Juventus, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes. As well as the ‘hermanos’, Spaniard Ander Herrera and Costa Rican Keylor Navas are also on the list, all of whom are on their way out in the coming days.

The idea behind the “dismantling” of the group would be to create a new order, something similar to what happened after the departures of Thiago Silva and Daniel Alves. So Mbappé could emerge as a new lead in a more French dressing room following the arrivals of coach Christophe Galtier, centre-back Nordi Mukiele and striker Hugo Ekitike. However, the expected process of transforming Mbappé into leader of the group has not yet taken place.

Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi talk during PSG’s match against Real Madrid in the Champions League Image: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

Neymar, who is close to the Argentine group, came to be treated by the club as a negotiable player, in a decision that Mbappé did not oppose. With no proposals that pleased, PSG kept the Brazilian in the squad. In early July, according to the newspaper “L’Équipe”, Neymar activated a contractual clause and extended his contract with the club for an extra year, until 2027.

The second factor that influences Mbappé’s change in attitude is personal: the player’s mother and manager, Fayza Lamari, has been demanding for years that he imposes himself in the locker room and has never approved of the pranks that colleagues used to play with her son. In one of them, in 2017, defender Thiago Silva gave the Frenchman a mask of a Ninja Turtle as a “gift”. With the new contract and the expectation of being the new leader of the club, the demand for a different posture intensified.

diplomatic solution

After missing a penalty when the game was still 0-0, Mbappé asked Neymar for the ball to take a second penalty, when the score already showed a 1-0 lead for PSG. The Brazilian did not listen and converted the charge, making it 2 to 0.

In addition to the friction with shirt 10, the Frenchman had an unusual scene, when he stopped following a counterattack by not receiving a pass from Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. This attitude, more than the discussion about the penalty kick, was what turned on the warning signal at PSG.

All week, the club has been working to settle the case diplomatically. Coach Christophe Galtier and football director Luís Campos preferred to talk to Neymar and Mbappé to try to seal peace between them, without any kind of punishment or public declaration.

Inside the club, the episode is considered Galtier’s first big challenge. Although he is admired by the main stars of the squad – notably by Messi – the new coach has never had a locker room with players of such weight, nor has he experienced a similar situation in his nearly 20-year career.