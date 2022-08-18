Mbappé’s mother takes a stand on the striker’s problems with Neymar at PSG – Play

The controversies in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gained new chapters. This week, after raids in the French club’s dressing room, Fayza Lamari, mother of Kylian Mbappedecided to ‘enter the field’ and said that problems should be resolved soon between his son and the Brazilian striker Neymar.

“Things are managed internally at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything is going well,” he told Kora Plus.

Last weekend, against Montpellier, Neymar and Mbappé had a falling out in the game, despite PSG’s 5-2 victory. The case, which is called by the foreign press “penaltygate”, involves the decision of who would be the penalty taker. On the field, Mbappé missed a kick, while Ney converted the other hit.

In addition, the relationship between Neymar and Mbappé was strained even before the match. According to the French newspaper L’Équipe, the striker was consulted about a possible departure from the Brazilian national team star after renewing his contract with PSG. At the time, shirt 7 did not stand in opposition to the French team’s project.

Mbappé renewed with PSG this transfer window, with a contract valid until 2025. He had everything arranged with Real Madrid, but chose to remain in Paris after being promised, according to the French press, the team’s full protagonism and decision-making power. on some backstage issues.