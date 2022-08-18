MC Kevin’s mother counters Léo Lins’ debauchery about the singer’s death

On Instagram, Valquíria Nascimento, mother of MC Kevin, responded to the mockery of comedian Léo Lins. In a show at Teatro Positivo, in Curitiba, the comedian made fun of the singer’s death and the mother came out in defense of her son.

“There’s every thing that happens that I can’t understand. Why do people want to make fun of the misfortunes of others? I don’t understand. Ridiculous,” began Valquíria Nascimento.

According to MC Kevin’s mother, the death of the singer and anyone else is no laughing matter. In addition, she pointed out that the comedian uses the funkeiro’s name to draw people’s attention.

“Ask your mother what she would think if someone made this joke talking about a brother, a relative of yours… Want to show up, put something on your face, but don’t talk about people who have died. Pay attention to what you say”, countered.

A video posted yesterday, by the Alpha Funk 2.0 profile on YouTube, shows Léo Lins telling the supposed joke. In it, he talks about hell and jokes about MC Kevin being there, his head flattened, as he died after falling out of a hotel room last year.

“People are in hell, there’s the devil, the devil, at a party. Then one says: ‘wow, why did you let that guy in there?’ . Then MC Kevin appears, all flattened: ‘what’s up? Put where the funk is? Let’s go there'”, mocked the comedian in the presentation.