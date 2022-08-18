Mega-Sena 2511 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (17/8) – Nacional

Caixa raffled this Wednesday (17/8) the Mega-Sena contest 2511, with an estimated prize of R$ 3 million to the bettor who hits the six tens alone.
The event took place at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). O State of Mines updated all results in real time.
Wednesday Lotteries (17/8)
Mega-Sena 2511 – BRL 3.1 million
Check the tens: 04 – 10 – 15 – 39 – 41 – 49
award
Lotofácil 2601- BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 01 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24
award
Quina 5926 – BRL 11 million
Check the tens: 06 – 19 – 20 – 26 – 34
award
Lotomania 2353 – BRL 4 million
Check the tens: 00 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 26 – 34 – 35 – 43 – 47 – 53 – 61 – 66 – 71 – 75 – 80 – 97 – 98
award
Super Seven 284 – BRL 200 thousand
The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.
Check out the dozens:
1st column: 2
2nd column: 6
3rd column: 9
4th column: 5
5th column: 0
6th column: 9
7th column: 9
award
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.
If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.