Mega-Sena, contest 2,511: nobody hits the six tens and the prize goes to R$ 7.5 million | lotteries

Nobody hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena contest 2511, held in the night this Wednesday (17) in São Paulo. The prize accrued.

See the dozens drawn: 04 – 10 – 15 – 39 – 41 – 49.

The corner had 31 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 55,886.42. The court had 2,031 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 1,218.59.

The next contest (2,512) will be on Saturday (20). The prize is estimated at R$ 7.5 million.

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

