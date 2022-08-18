Mercado Livre announces “Mercado Coin”, its own cryptocurrency traded on the marketplace

Mercado Livre announced this Thursday (18) the launch of its own cryptocurrency, Mercado Coin, which will also be used to give cashback to customers who buy on the company’s website.

The service is made in partnership with the Ripio crypto platform, which will be the custodian and exchange of crypto purchase and sale operations carried out through the Mercado Pago app.

The crypto was developed using the ERC-20 token standard, on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and will be sold on Mercado Pago with an initial price of US$0.10, a value that may vary according to market demand.

“The blockchain technology behind Mercado Coin allowed us to develop an open and extremely secure solution. We continue to follow the evolution of cryptoassets and blockchain technology, as we believe in the potential of these tools”, says Guilherme Cohn, Senior Manager of Corporate Development at Mercado Livre.

The company reported that the digital currency will only be available in Brazil at first, but there is already an intention to use it in other countries. Mercado Livre projects that by the end of August, all of the company’s 80 million customers will have access to crypto.

According to the company, in this first stage, it will not be possible to transfer Mercado Coin to external wallets, but there is already a prospect that the service will be released soon.

Cryptocurrency can be bought and sold within the Mercado Pago app, but it will also be delivered in the form of cashback to users who make purchases on Mercado Livre. The currency will still serve for purchases on the website and app.

By the end of 2021, Mercado Livre had already entered the crypto market by starting to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) within the app. Earlier still, it also acquired $7.8 million worth of bitcoins as a treasury strategy, which ended up resulting in a loss of nearly $10 million in the second quarter of this year.

