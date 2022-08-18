Military Command suspends September 7 parade, reveals Mayor of Rio

Eduardo Paes stressed that there may still be an act near the Copacabana Fort, but without a grandstand for supporters

JOAO GABRIEL ALVES / FRAME / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Eduardo Paes is the mayor of Rio de Janeiro



the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, used his social networks this Thursday, 17, to disclose that the Eastern Military Command suspended the September 7 parades that were scheduled to take place on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the center of the Rio de Janeiro capital. The politician argued that there will be no interference in the lanes of Avenida Atlântica. “The Army’s act will take place on a small stretch of Avenida Atlântica, close to Forte de Copacabana, without bleachers or parade. As it had already been reported by some press organs, presentations by the Navy and Air Force at sea and in airspace should take place,” he said. According to the politician, in the coming days there will be meetings to define details of the organization. “I repeat: the military parade will not be at Pres. Vargas and not even in Copacabana. This is the request I received from the Brazilian Army”, he concluded.