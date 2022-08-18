Military Police of Rio partners with iFood

share tweet share share Email

In an unprecedented partnership in the area of ​​public security in Rio de Janeiro, the Secretary of State for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro it’s the iFood have just signed a cooperation agreement with the objective of differentiating real couriers from those who pretend to be these workers to commit robberies and other crimes on urban roads in the state. (Video below shows the technology)

In a ceremony held on the morning of this Wednesday (17) in the Main Hall of the Military Police Headquarters, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, the document formalizing the partnership was signed by the SEPM secretary, Colonel Luiz Henrique Marinho Piresand the director of Public Policy at IFood, João Sabino.

The construction of the cooperation agreement was initiated from a series of complaints that criminals used items with the company’s brand to deceive victims and commit crimes, especially robberies and thefts.

With the technological integration between the two institutions, the patrolling teams of the Military Police will have access to confirmation about the company’s delivery men. (Video below) Even without data sharing between the two institutions, it will be possible from now on, according to PMERJ, in a fully automated and updated way, for military police officers to check, in an approach, if the delivery person is really an iFood partner.

Also according to PMERJ, the consultation will also inform in real time if the professional is delivering at that moment and if he has made any deliveries in the last few days. “This initiative represents another step by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro in the Corporation’s strategy of employing the use of technological resources in the area of ​​public security for the benefit of the entire Rio de Janeiro society” highlighted the Secretary of State for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro, Colonel Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires, during the document signing ceremony.













