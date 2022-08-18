Minister of Citizenship says that Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should start in September

In early August, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a law that allows this type of action.

Minister of Citizenship Ronaldo Bento says that Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should start in September



The payroll loan for beneficiaries of the Brazil aid should start in september. This is the forecast given by the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bentoduring a press conference, this Wednesday, 16, at the Planalto Palace. In early August, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) enacted a law that allows this type of action. The decree regulating the concessions was published last week. However, beneficiaries still do not have access to the loan. According to the folder, the complementary rules for banks to start credit operations will still be edited and, subsequently, will be published. “The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated. In September it should be operational”, explained the minister. To date, there are 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship able to grant the payroll loan. “It’s a number that shows the market’s interest in making consigned credit available to this population,” commented Bento.

After the enactment of the law, private banks ruled out the possibility of offering the payroll-deductible line of credit to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Among them the Itaú Unibanco. For the president of the financial institution, Milton Maluhy Filho, the product is not right for the vulnerable public. “So the bank decided not to operate,” he said. According to Maluhy Filho, this modality is only available to the public of National Institute of Social Security (INSS) It’s from Continuing Payment Benefit (BPC). He stated that the decision not to operate with Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries is due to the temporary nature of the benefit. In addition to Itaú Unibanco, the bank Bradesco nor does it intend to operate payroll-deductible loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The information was confirmed, also earlier this month, by the bank’s president, Octávio de Lazari Junior. At the time, Bolsonaro asked banks to reduce the interest charged on the payroll-deductible line of credit. “I appeal to you. The BPC staff will enter the payroll loan. That’s a guarantee, payroll discount. If you can reduce it as much as possible, because we are still at the end of the turmoil, so that we can all more and more show that the Brazil is no longer a country of the future, it is of the present”, he commented at the headquarters of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban)in Sao Paulo.