Molecule can help detect diabetes even before symptoms, study finds | Health

Researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have discovered that a molecule, which can be identified in a simple blood test, can detect a picture of diabetes even before the symptoms . The study was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 15.7 million Brazilians were living with diabetes in 2021. Projections indicate that by 2030 this number should rise to 19.2 million. The disease is silent and has no cure. Therefore, diagnosis is very important to control diabetes..

The Swiss researchers warn that if the disease is identified in the earlier stage, called pre-diabetes, the condition can be reversed. And that’s where they focused.

“We opted for an alternative strategy: to find a molecule whose levels in the blood would be associated with the functional mass of these beta cells to indirectly detect their alteration in the pre-diabetes phase, before the appearance of any symptoms”, explained Professor Pirre Maechler, who led the study.

The first step was to analyze thousands of molecules in healthy, pre-diabetic and diabetic mice. Scientists then discovered the 1,5-anhydroglucitol, a small molecule whose decrease in blood would indicate a beta cell deficiency.

After the good results with mice, the team moved on to the next step: determining relevance in humans. They compared the 1,5-anhydroglucitol level of patients with diabetes and healthy patients.

“We were able to observe a decrease in this sugar [1,5-anidroglucitol] in people with diabetes. It was very motivating, especially because this reduction was observable irrespective of symptoms and even before the onset of diabetes“, explained Cecilia Jiménez-Sanchez, postdoctoral fellow in the department of Physiology and Cellular Metabolism.