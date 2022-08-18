Monkey smallpox recorded for the first time in a dog

A study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” presented the first case of a dog infected with monkeypox. The virus may have been acquired through human transmission, according to the researchers.

The infection was recorded in France. The hypothesis is that the dog has contracted the disease from its owners who were contaminated and have the habit of sleeping with the animal.

Credit: Disclosure/The LancetPhotos published in the study show the rash on the dog’s belly and anal area.

The dog developed multiple lesions on the skin and mucous membranes, including large pus-filled blisters on the belly and an ulceration in the anus.

A diagnostic test and genetic analysis revealed that the virus that infected one of the men exactly matched the virus that infected the dog.

Symptoms in the animal developed about 13 days after the onset of symptoms in the tutors.

“Our findings should stimulate debate about the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals. We call for further investigation into secondary transmissions through pets,” the study authors wrote.

According to Rosamund Lewis, leader of the World Health Organization (WHO), this is the first known incident of human-to-animal transmission.

“So, on several levels, this is new information. It’s not surprising information, and it’s something we’re on the lookout for, she said.

“It is important to note that, at this time, it is not known whether an infected dog can transmit the smallpox virus back to people,” added Lewis.

According to the article in The Lancet, the dog’s owners are men and non-exclusive partners who live in the same house. Both developed symptoms of illness – including rashes, fatigue, headaches and fever – about six days after having sex with other people.

Since the start of the smallpox outbreak, infection cases have been heavily concentrated among men who have sex with men, but this trend does not indicate that the virus is spread exclusively through sexual activity or that men who have sex with men are particularly disease prone. Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or behavior, can catch and spread the virus.

How does transmission take place?

Human-to-human transmission of the virus usually occurs through close contact with lesions, and bodily fluids, including pus, mucus, and saliva, or with materials contaminated with your bodily fluids, such as clothing or sheets.

The majority of cases are believed to be occurring from sexual contact, as the current outbreak has been linked to unexpected anal and genital injuries.

But transmission can also occur through non-sexual contact. The virus can also spread through respiratory droplets – that is, tiny drops of saliva and mucus – that are expelled through the mouth; this route of transmission becomes more likely during “prolonged” face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact, such as kissing.