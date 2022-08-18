Monkeypox cases in Brazil worry WHO

WHO/Disclosure monkey pox

During a press conference in Geneva, this Wednesday (17) the World Health Organization asked the Brazilian government to take measures to alert the population about the risks of monkeypox. There are more than 35 thousand confirmed cases in 92 countries around the world, Brazil is the fifth with the highest number of infected.

The WHO representative for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said that Brazil is one of the countries that draws attention due to the trend of expanding the number of infected people.

“Several countries show worrying trends and Brazil is one of them,” said Lewis.

The United States leads the number of confirmed cases of the disease, with 11,100. Then comes Spain with 5,700, Germany with 3,100, the United Kingdom with 3,000 and Brazil with 2,893 cases so far.

The WHO representative emphasizes that the population needs to be informed about the virus. “The number of cases continues to rise and it is important that all measures are implemented and that individuals are informed that they need to protect themselves,” she said.

WHO director of operations Mike Ryan urged “all governments” to consider the health crisis serious.

Queiroga denies emergency in Brazil

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on August 15 that he would not declare a public health emergency. Queiroga’s statement came after the National Council of Health Secretaries asked the government to declare an emergency in the country.

According to the minister, declaring a public health emergency would not bring changes. “USA and Australia were the only ones that recognized it. So far I have not received a technical request from the area to consider or not the edition of an ordinance. Now I ask: let’s suppose that I recognized it today, what would change?”, questioned Queiroga.

Monkeypox will change its name

In a statement on the 12th, the WHO informed that the disease and the variants of the virus will have new names. The organization called in experts to make the changes. Strains will be recognized using Roman numerals. Today, the lineages bear the name of the regions of Africa.

“Newly identified viruses, related diseases and virus variants should be named in order to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic group, and to minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare,” the WHO declared.