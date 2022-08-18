Monkeypox: what a case of monkeypox in a dog could mean for the future of the disease

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

monkeypox

The monkeypox virus can affect many species besides humans

A group of French scientists has confirmed the first case of monkeypox, a disease popularly known as monkeypox, in a dog.

The unpublished report was published in the scientific journal The Lancet and was enough to change some recommendations from public health authorities.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, has included dogs among the species that can be affected by this virus and has advised that people diagnosed with the disease limit contact with pets until their complete recovery. painting.

After carrying out the test that confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the pet, the scientists performed the genetic sequencing of samples taken from one of the owners and the dog.

