Mother stabs 10-year-old child during rage for lack of medication

A ten-year-old child was stabbed by her mother during the early hours of Thursday (18), in the Solimões neighborhood, in the northern region of Belo Horizonte. The boy was rescued by his father and neighbors and sent by Samu to Hospital João XXIII. The child was hit with several blows and was bleeding during treatment.

To the military, the father told that he woke up scared by his son’s scream at dawn, around 4:30 am. He said he called the Military Police when he saw the child wounded by the knife blows. The father reported that the mother is undergoing psychiatric follow-up and that she assaulted the child during a crisis.

The suspicion is that the mother’s aggressive behavior was caused by the lack of medication, since she has no history of fighting with her children and has always been affectionate with them, as the father told the police.

Neighbor Luciana Rodrigues, 47, came to assist the family after the emergency service arrived. She corroborates the father’s report and says that the mother who stabbed her son had a psychotic break. The neighbor also said that, after the attack on her son, the mother could not describe what had happened.

“She is a very caring, loving mother. We never had any problems with them. And, really, it was an outbreak that she had. She is a person who has psychiatric problems, that is clear. And, unfortunately, this fatality happened”, lamented Luciana Rodrigues. The neighbor said that she even talked to the woman to understand what had happened, but that she did not remember. “She said that she only remembered the moment when her husband knocked on the door and that her hands were full of blood. You can see that she is a person who did not know what she was doing and what was happening”, said the neighbor.

The Military Police team was at the family’s house, where everything happened, during the morning of this Thursday. The family members went to Hospital João XXIII, where the child is being treated by doctors.