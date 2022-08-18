Moto Tab G62 is Motorola’s new tablet with Qualcomm chip and 10.6″ screen – All in Technology

Motorola has just introduced a new tablet to the market, the Moto Tab G62. It arrives with a 10.6-inch LCD panel that brings 2K resolution and a good front end. There’s also an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

On the back, the Moto Tab G62 comes equipped with an 8MP main camera that has a viewing angle of up to 118 degrees. In hardware, it has a Snapdragon 680 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage up to 1TB.

To keep things going longer, Motorola has added a generous 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. In addition, the tablet has more highlights such as versions with Wi-Fi and LTE, stereo audio handled by Dolby and Android 12 operating system right out of the box.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 10.6-inch IPS LCD, 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Internal storage: 64 GB
  • Back camera: 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°)
  • Frontal camera: 8 MP
  • Drums: 7,700mAh with 20W fast charging
  • Others: stereo audio, P2 headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Operational system: Android 12 under MyUX 3.0 interface.

The new Motorola Moto Tab G62 will start sales in India on August 26 with prices starting at INR 15,999 (about R$ 1,042). Unfortunately, its availability in Brazil is still unknown.

