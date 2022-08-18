Motorola Moto G32 launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 680 and 90 Hz screen; see the price

THE Motorola started selling in Brazil the Moto G32. O cell it is focused on value for money, so it has a more basic configuration and a more affordable price. The device was made official at the end of July. and now it reaches the national market. The Moto G32 datasheet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processorwhich works together with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.





The screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The Moto G32 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging up to 30W. The operating system is Android 12. The rear photographic set consists of a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle and depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera is 16 MP. The phone still comes with USB-C, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo speakers.

technical specifications









6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle and depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

USB-C, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo speakers

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

android 12

Dimensions: 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49 millimeters

Weight: 184 grams

















economy and market

11 Aug

















Motorola

09 Aug



price and availability





The Motorola Moto G32 is now available on the brand’s official website in Brazil and should reach the country’s biggest retailers very soon. The suggested price of the device is R$ 1,439.10 in cash and R$ 1,599.00 in installments. And you, what do you think about Motorola’s newest smartphone in Brazil? Tell us in the comments below!

See also

The Motorola Moto G32 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.