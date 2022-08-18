Motorola Moto Tab G62 announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery

After several leaks, Motorola brought a new tablet to the market: the Moto Tab G62. It comes with the proposal to be a more affordable device and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. Among its highlights is the large screen, a robust battery and a platform from Qualcomm.

















The Moto Tab G62 has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is another camera with 8 megapixels and 118° field of view.

It has four speakers for an immersive experience with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In design, it has two tones and its finish leaves no fingerprints.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 platform, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. For power, there’s a 7,700mAh battery pack with support for 20W fast charging.

Technical Specifications

10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform

4 GB of RAM memory

64 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

8 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

4G LTE, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity

7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging

android 12

Price and Availability





The Moto Tab G62 was launched in India but is expected to hit more markets in the coming days. The tablet has two versions: LTE and Wi-Fi only. Check the official prices below: 4GB + 64GB WiFi: ₹15,999 (~R$1,040)

4GB + 64GB LTE: ₹17,999 (~R$1,170)

The Motorola Moto Tab G62 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.