Motorola Moto Tab G62 announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery

After several leaks, Motorola brought a new tablet to the market: the Moto Tab G62. It comes with the proposal to be a more affordable device and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options.
Among its highlights is the large screen, a robust battery and a platform from Qualcomm.
16 Aug
15 Aug
The Moto Tab G62 has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is another camera with 8 megapixels and 118° field of view.
It has four speakers for an immersive experience with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In design, it has two tones and its finish leaves no fingerprints.
Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 platform, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. For power, there’s a 7,700mAh battery pack with support for 20W fast charging.
Technical Specifications
- 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM memory
- 64 GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card support
- 8 MP front camera
- 8 MP rear camera
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity
- 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging
- android 12
Price and Availability
The Moto Tab G62 was launched in India but is expected to hit more markets in the coming days. The tablet has two versions: LTE and Wi-Fi only. Check the official prices below:
- 4GB + 64GB WiFi: ₹15,999 (~R$1,040)
- 4GB + 64GB LTE: ₹17,999 (~R$1,170)
