Motorola Moto Tab G62 announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Motorola Moto Tab G62 announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery 1 Views

After several leaks, Motorola brought a new tablet to the market: the Moto Tab G62. It comes with the proposal to be a more affordable device and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options.

Among its highlights is the large screen, a robust battery and a platform from Qualcomm.



Motorola Moto G32





economy and market
16 Aug




Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has alleged leaked images ap





economy and market
15 Aug


The Moto Tab G62 has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is another camera with 8 megapixels and 118° field of view.

It has four speakers for an immersive experience with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In design, it has two tones and its finish leaves no fingerprints.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 platform, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. For power, there’s a 7,700mAh battery pack with support for 20W fast charging.

Technical Specifications

  • 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate

  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform

  • 4 GB of RAM memory

  • 64 GB of internal storage

  • MicroSD card support

  • 8 MP front camera

  • 8 MP rear camera

  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity

  • 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging

  • android 12

Price and Availability


The Moto Tab G62 was launched in India but is expected to hit more markets in the coming days. The tablet has two versions: LTE and Wi-Fi only. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 64GB WiFi: ₹15,999 (~R$1,040)

  • 4GB + 64GB LTE: ₹17,999 (~R$1,170)

See also

The Motorola Moto Tab G62 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp: Here’s how to identify if your account is being cloned and how to recover it

Unfortunately, there are many cases of account cloning on WhatsApp. More and more, scammers are …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved