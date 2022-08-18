MP accuses actress of forging certificates to keep R$10 million from her husband

The São Paulo Public Ministry denounced former actress Suzy Camacho, 61, who became known in the 1970s and 1980s for her participation in soap operas, for allegedly falsifying medical certificates to gain access to R$10 million in her husband’s accounts, elderly man who has been hospitalized for two years in the capital of São Paulo. The Public Ministry’s entry into the case was revealed by UOL.

The businessman Farid Curi, 85 years old, was one of the partners of the supermarket chain Atacadão, bought by Carrefour for around R$ 2.2 billion in 2013. The two are married in a regime of total separation of goods. In 2020, the businessman’s children, considering that Farid’s mental health was deteriorating, went to court to block a request for the release of R$ 10 million from an investment fund. Suzy Camacho reversed the decision by presenting medical certificates about her husband’s health.

Prosecutor Márcia Leite Macedo, who signs the complaint, claims that the doctors responsible for the certificates were “duped” by the actress, “who masked the scenario of the facts, never informing the professionals that the statements they provided would be used as evidence. of Farid’s mental capacity”.

In another part of the complaint, the MP says that Suzy “maliciously” presented the documents to the Justice to release the money and avoid the interdiction of her husband, “misleading” the judges responsible for the case.

In testimony, one of the doctors who signed the certificates said that he even verbalized to Suzy that the businessman had “dementia” and relevant problems in cognitive capacity. According to him, the entire document was omitted.

Curi was diagnosed with encephalitis (inflammation in the brain) in 2019 and is currently hospitalized. According to an expert report presented by his children, the disease left irreversible sequelae that incapacitated him “for the acts of civil life” and compromised his cognition.

The heirs and the actress have been involved in a legal dispute since last year. The children accuse Suzy of embezzling assets and resources, preventing contact with the businessman and changing the medical team that took care of him. “The prosecution of the Public Ministry reflects the excellent work of the Civil Police in the series of investigations in progress”, say lawyers Rubens de Oliveira and Rodrigo Carneiro Maia, who represent the children of Farid Curi. “The family trusts in Justice”, says Curi’s defense.

Suzy denies the allegations. Her lawyer, Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, states that the former actress “has never used medical certificates that do not correspond to the truth and that the accusations made by her stepchildren are unfounded and false. The medical certificates were not classified as false and were issued by renowned doctors, which makes it impossible for their use to be incriminated. However, if the certificates are true, their use can never be imputed as improper or criminal”.

According to D’Urso, the conflict is one more chapter in the litigation promoted by the businessman’s children, “being motivated, exclusively, by a financial dispute provoked by them”. Also according to the lawyer, Curi’s children are being investigated for crimes related to the investigation, such as slanderous denunciation and dilapidation of their father’s assets, among others.