‘My biggest idol is Alex’

Bruno Tabata was made official as the new reinforcement of Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Days after being announced as a reinforcement for Palmeiras, Bruno Tabata gave an interview to some Avanti members, in an action that aims to bring fans closer to the club. The 25-year-old midfielder signed a contract until June 30, 2026 and cost around €5 million.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Tabata was asked about the choice to return from Europe, with more and more young athletes leaving Brazil for the Old Continent.

– I spent six years in Europe. I had the opportunity to play in a Champions League which is one of the biggest championships in the world. My desire to come to Palmeiras was not for prestige, it was not for money. My desire was for the opportunity to make history in a great Brazilian club. I didn’t feel that other clubs in Brazil would offer me the structure and form that Palmeiras is today. It put everything together and my desire was always great to be here.

Before debuting against Corinthians last Saturday (13), Bruno followed the epic classification of Verdão over Atlético-MG in Libertadores and was asked if he could already feel the ‘taste of being Palmeiras’.

– I could feel it, yes! I was in the box with athletes from the base and others who were not related. I celebrated together with the fans, at penalty kicks we cheered together. I think that suffering at the beginning was very good for me to be able to adapt. I could see the union of the players with the fans when the situation started to get difficult, I thought it was very good.

Finally, the new reinforcement was asked about his dream of winning a title at Palmeiras and revealed an old relationship with Alviverde.

– Yes, I have big dreams of conquering here in Brazil. My biggest idol in football played for Palmeiras, he conquered in Palmeiras, which is Alex my great idol. I started to like football watching him play. Anyway, I have the dream of winning several titles and this year there are two great possibilities like Libertadores and Brasileiro, to do everything so that at the end of the year Palmeiras can celebrate these two titles that would be very important for the club.

Verdão’s new shirt number 27 trained normally this week and is available to the coaching staff. Palmeiras returns to the field on Sunday (21) in a match against Flamengo, vice-leader of the Brazilian. The ball starts at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

Abstract: Piquerez gives an interview to OUR LECTURE Palmeiras reaches 10 matches with more than 30 thousand fans at Allianz Parque From Luxa to Parreira: what Brazilian technicians have already said about Abel Ferreira Abstract: Abel Ferreira is attacked by Jorginho again Zé Rafael is the 7th of the current squad to complete 200 games for Palmeiras; see list

READ MORE:

Palmeiras rejuvenates squad and has more departures than arrivals in 2022

VIDEO: Turco Mohamed praises Palmeiras: ‘I don’t know how, but it’s a team that never surrenders’

Palmeiras will have a sequence away from Allianz Parque after the decisive game of the Brasileirão