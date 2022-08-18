Neto talks about Corinthians classification, praises Vtor Pereira and pins Willian

Corinthians managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, after beating Atlético-GO 4-1 last Wednesday. After the Corinthians rout, the idol and former player, Neto, commented on the match, Yuri Alberto, Vítor Pereira and Willian.

“As a commentator, I said that Fausto Vera had to leave for the Mosquito to enter. What did he do? Kept the same team. These Portuguese have a vision that, perhaps, we have to learn. Now, the game is for Corinthians. What do I do now? I remain with the line of four, the two midfielders I protect and make Renato Augusto play with Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes”, began the former player on his channel on Youtube.

Neto commented on the performance of Yuri Alberto and praised the coach Vítor Pereira. Timão’s number 9 scored his first goals with the alvinegra shirt, scoring three last Wednesday night.

“Yuri Alberto was criticized by many people, including me. But what he did today is what he has to do, it’s the striker’s obligation to be inside the area. He scored three goals, I don’t know how long a Corinthians striker hasn’t scored three goals at Neo Química Arena. I don’t know when Corinthians scored four goals. And those who thought that Vítor Pereira has to leave, he doesn’t, because he is a great coach.”, analyzed.

The commentator still sends a message to the former Corinthians player, Willian. The player terminated his contract with Timão last week, which caused a lot of repercussion in the media and among Corinthians fans.

“Let me record a video here. William, my great William, wonderful, is there with us, a kiss for youWilliam”, he concluded.

With the classification, Corinthians will face Fluminense in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The dates and times will be drawn by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) on Friday. Timão is now getting ready to face Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship, next Sunday, at 18:00, at Castelão.

See more at: Neto, Corinthians idols, Yuri Alberto, Corinthians x Atltico-GO, Willian, Vtor Pereira, Former Corinthians players and Copa do Brasil.