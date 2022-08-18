New Globo contractor, Lívia Andrade debuts in ‘Domingão com Huck’









Lívia Andrade debuts in ‘Domingão com Huck’:

Lívia Andrade will be part of the panel of judges for ‘Acredite Em Quem Queser’ on Globo’s ‘Domingão com o Huck’, which premieres on the 28th of this month. Rumors of the new hire were confirmed by the broadcaster who made a post on Instagram welcoming the presenter.

On social media, the blonde celebrated her return to TV. “When am I going to go back to TV? Now I can answer. Back on Sunday, so special day for me, but now it’s on ‘Domingão com o Huck’, on Globo! Plim Plim!”, she announced.

Lívia left SBT in 2020, but continued to make guest appearances in the ‘Silvio Santos Program’ in 2021. According to the Metrópoles newspaper, the presenter had also recorded a pilot episode of a musical program for the Band, but the project did not please the production and it was canceled.







Lívia Andrade left SBT in 2020 Photo: Playback / Instagram

In addition to her, other artists migrate from Silvio Santos’ broadcaster to the streets of PROJAC, such as Larissa Manoela, who starred in her first 6 pm soap on Globo, ‘Além da Illusion’. See the full list of ex-SBT artists who went ‘global’ in the video above!