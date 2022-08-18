New Hyundai HB20 sedan hits stores starting at R$ 85,890

The Hyundai HB20S sedan (Photo: Publicity/Hyundai)

The New Hyundai HB20 2023, in the sedan option HB20 hatchback, arrives at Korean brand dealerships in the second half of August. The sedan arrives with the same design renovation as the hatch and with new safety and technology items. It can be found in stores in five versions, with prices starting at R$85,890.

The novelties previously presented for the Hyundai HB20 hatchback also apply to the sedan, which makes it a more modern vehicle. Compared to the hatchback, the new Hyundai HB20S features exclusive interior color options in shades of gray, in addition to a differentiated design for the 16” diamond wheels.

Meet the new Hyundai HB20 2023 sedan in detail

The Smart Trunk feature, which opens the trunk by approach, is another exclusive to the sedan. This feature helps when the driver has to put something in the trunk, but his hands are full: the driver just needs to approach the trunk with the smart key and the car emits audible alarms, unlocks and opens the trunk automatically.

The design is now more straight and geometric, having received a new front grille, headlights, front bumper, front fenders and hood. The Hyundai HB20S had its length increased by 65 millimeters, with 50 millimeters in the front overhang and 15 millimeters in the rear overhang.

The front has been completely updated, the new front grille has parametric elements, headlamps with daytime running lights (DRL) as standard and an LED option, in addition to a more voluminous bumper, which houses the turn signals, and fenders and hood. more horizontal, reinforcing the feeling of robustness.

The side of the vehicle also draws attention, with lines evidenced by the increase in length, which follow from one end to the other. The rear of the new Hyundai HB20S has been completely restyled and also grown. It now features integrated taillights that cross the car from side to side, in line with other recent Hyundai models, such as the new Tucson and Elantra.

For the sedan body, the connecting element between the lanterns lights up forming a unique light signature.

The larger external dimensions are complemented by the new 16” alloy wheels with a diamond finish, which have grown over the previously used 15” wheels. They come with a specific, even more sophisticated design.

New engine options

The new Hyundai HB20S has the Kappa 1.0 (aspirated) and Kappa 1.0 TGDI (turbo) engines, which use the three-cylinder configuration with 12 valves to deliver the performance of a larger engine with the consumption of a compact engine, following the protocol of L7 emissions.

The Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine is the evolution of the traditional aspirated version. With direct injection, turbocharger and intercooler, the engine’s power is delivered from the lowest revs, from 1,500 rpm, and continues steadily up to 3,500 rpm. This allows for more efficient overtaking and acceleration, with full torque always available.

Technology and Convenience New Hyundai HB20

The sedan arrives packed with technological content. The Hyundai Bluelink system delivers voice recognition and the ability to connect Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play wirelessly. The new Supervision Cluster, available from the Platinum version onwards, is a fully digital, colorful and interactive instrument panel, which offers three background color options for the driver to choose from and the personalized configuration of safety and comfort items.

In addition, for the Platinum Plus version, the digital air conditioning becomes automatic, with three levels of intensity.

Highlight for the Remote Start of the engine, available from the Platinum version. This technology gives the driver the convenience of starting the engine and acclimatizing the car remotely, using the key in person. To start the engine, the driver must press the button to lock the car doors and then press and hold the remote start button for three seconds.

The on-site key also allows for the locking and unlocking of the doors by approach, with the touch of a button on the handle, and the engine start by a button on the panel. Also available are shift levers on the steering wheel and the Stop & Go (ISG) system, which automatically starts and stops the engine in traffic stop situations to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The new Hyundai HB20 sedan has the blueMedia multimedia center, which has an 8-inch screen, wireless connectivity to smartphones via Google Android Auto or Apple Car Play and a button to activate the voice command on the steering wheel. There are three USB ports, one of them Type A, for data transmission to the multimedia center, and the other two Type C for fast battery charging, one of which is available for the rear passengers.

There is also the option of induction charging (wireless) of the cell phone battery in the center console, just below the air conditioning controls.

Cruise control and speed limiter are standard for the entire line. And, for the Limited, Platinum and Platinum Plus versions, the features of a reversing camera, rear parking sensor and automatic headlights function are available.

advanced security

Hyundai’s advanced security package, called SmartSense, has added additional functions to the new HB20 family. One of the highlights is the Centering and Lane Keeping Assistant (LFA and LKA), which monitors the vehicle’s position in relation to the roadway and can actively act on the steering wheel to adjust the route, if necessary.

Available in the Platinum Plus version, Rear Cross Traffic Assistant (RCCA) helps to avoid collisions when reversing out of a parking space, using radars that detect when a vehicle is approaching, giving an audible warning and even braking the car if necessary. .

Another unprecedented alert is the Safe Exit (SEW) alert, which can prevent accidents caused by open doors when other vehicles approach. The system issues warnings if a car, approaching from behind, is detected at the moment when an occupant opens the door to exit.

In addition, the Blind Spot Assistant (BCA) is also available, which uses radars to indicate to the driver the existence of vehicles in blind spots. This indication is made directly on the outside rear view mirrors. The BCA is an active function and, if necessary, can act on the steering wheel to reduce the risk of a collision.

All versions of the new Hyundai HB20 sedan have six airbags, with emphasis on the new side curtain airbags. Also part of the standard list: ABS brakes with EBD, stability and traction controls (ESP and TCS), emergency braking signaling (ESS) and hill start assistant (HAC).

