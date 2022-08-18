New Hyundai HB20S arrives with prices from R$ 85,890

The new Hyundai HB20S is already being sold throughout the brand’s dealership network in Brazil. The compact sedan and the hatch had already been presented by the automaker in July, but only now did the sales of the three-volume model begin.

The new HB20S then hits the market with the same news presented previously for the Hyundai HB20 hatchback. This includes redesign, new safety equipment and technology, and larger dimensions.

However, unlike the hatch, the new HB20S has exclusive options for internal colors in shades of gray, in addition to a differentiated design for the 16-inch diamond wheels.

Another exclusive to the Hyundai HB20S is the unprecedented Smart Trunk feature, which allows the trunk to be opened by approach. This feature helps the driver to place items in the trunk even when their hands are full. That’s because the feature allows the driver to open the trunk just by approaching it with the smart key in their pocket. With this, the car will emit audible alarms, unlock and open the trunk automatically.

Updated design of the new Hyundai HB20S

The 2023 Hyundai HB20S stands out for its new front grille, new headlights, new front bumper, new front fenders and new hood. In addition, the model had its length increased by 65mm, being 50mm in the front overhang and 15mm in the rear overhang.

The new front grille has parametric elements, headlights with DRL as standard and an LED option, and a more voluminous bumper that houses the turn signal lights. The rear of the new Hyundai HB20S was also restyled and features integrated lanterns joined by a light element. The model also features new 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond finish, with an exclusive design.

The Hyundai HB20S gained new, lighter colors for the interior, with shades of gray. For the external paintwork, six colors are available: Atlas white and Onix black, in solid options, Brisk silver, Sand silver and Silk gray, in metallic options, and the pearlescent blue Sapphire tone.

technology package

The new Hyundai HB20S hits the market with more technological features. With the Hyundai Bluelink system, driver and passengers can enjoy voice recognition, as well as wireless connectivity with Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Another novelty on the Hyundai HB20S is the fully digital and colorful instrument panel, the Supervision Cluster, available from the Platinum version. It offers background color options for driver choice and custom configuration of safety and comfort items.

This version also features remote engine start, which gives the driver the convenience of turning on the engine and cooling the car remotely.

The Hyundai HB20S’s face-to-face key also allows for the locking and unlocking of the doors by approach, with the touch of a button on the handle, and the engine start by a button on the dashboard. Also available are shift paddles on the steering wheel and the Stop & Go (ISG) system, which automatically starts and stops the engine when stopped in traffic, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Finally, the new Hyundai HB20S has cruise control and speed limiter across the range. For Limited, Platinum and Platinum Plus versions, reversing camera, rear parking sensor and automatic headlights function are available.

More safety for the new Hyundai HB20S

Hyundai’s advanced security package, called SmartSense, has added additional functions to the new HB20 family, some of which are unprecedented in the compact segment.

One of the highlights is the Centering and Lane Keeping Assistant (LFA and LKA), which monitors the vehicle’s position in relation to the roadway and can actively act on the steering wheel to adjust the route, if necessary.

In addition, Rear Cross Traffic Assistant (RCCA), available on the Platinum Plus version of the Hyundai HB20S, helps to avoid collisions when exiting a parking space in reverse, using radars that detect when an approaching vehicle, issuing an audible warning and, even braking the car if necessary.

Another new feature is the Safe Exit (SEW) feature, which can prevent accidents caused by open doors when other vehicles approach. The system issues warnings if a car, approaching from behind, is detected at the moment when an occupant opens the door to exit.

There is also the Blind Spot Assistant (BCA), which uses radars to indicate to the driver the existence of vehicles in blind spots. This indication is made directly on the outside rear view mirrors.

Finally, all versions of the new Hyundai HB20S have six airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, stability and traction controls (ESP and TCS), emergency braking signaling (ESS), in addition to three-point belts for all occupants. and headrests in the seats with height adjustment.

Engines

The new Hyundai HB20S has the Kappa 1.0 (aspirated) and Kappa 1.0 TGDI (turbo) engines, which use the three-cylinder configuration with 12 valves.

The Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine is the evolution of the traditional aspirated version. It delivers power from 1,500rpm to 3,500rpm. This makes overtaking and accelerating more efficient.

Table with all available versions and their specifications

