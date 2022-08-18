New Hyundai HB20S enters pre-sale and arrives this month in stores

Two months after the revelation, the new Hyundai HB20S enters pre-sale in the Brazilian market. according to Car Journal hb20s-and-a-mini-elantra-and-store-coming soon/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>anticipated, the compact sedan from HB20 line arrives with values ​​ranging from R$ 85 thousand to R$ 120 thousand – except in São Paulo, where it costs more because of the higher ICMS (see prices and versions below). The model has some differences from the hatchback, among them the unprecedented automatic opening of the trunk lid.

Another exclusive to the three-volume version are the new lanterns, which illuminate from edge to edge. On the HB20, the optics only light up on the sides, while the central frame has a reflector. With that, the Hyundai HB20S recalls the new generation of midsize sedan Elantra, which has not yet come to Brazil – but was caught in tests here. Finally, the model has a light gray interior option, as in previous versions of the HB20S.

Prices and versions of the new Hyundai HB20S

Comfort 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 85,890

– BRL 85,890 Limited 1.0 flex MT5 – BRL 91,390

– BRL 91,390 Comfort 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 105,290

– BRL 105,290 Platinum 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 111,790

– BRL 111,790 Platinum Plus 1.0 turbo flex AT6 – BRL 120,990

Six airbags and semi-autonomous features

One of the main novelties in the new HB20 line is the addition of inflatable curtain-type bags, which cover the front and rear windows. Thus, they also protect the passengers behind. Until now, the hatch and sedan had four airbags (front and front side). With the restyling, both therefore bring six airbags in all versions, as well as electronic stability and traction controls, for example.

In addition, the new HB20S now counts – in the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus version – with the semi-autonomous features of the package. Hyundai Smart Sense. The list is extensive and includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, lane keeping assistant that makes steering wheel corrections, blind spot alert in the outside mirrors and automatic high beam. Finally, there is also a safe exit alert on disembarkation.

From the rear, HB20S is a “mini Elantra”

In terms of style, the new Hyundai HB20S has a front identical to the hatch brother. That is, it became more balanced and brings new LED daytime running lights, which go around the top of the redesigned headlights. This arrangement, however, is exclusive to the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus version – the other versions have a simpler look. In addition, the bumper was redesigned and gained a larger air intake. The sedan has new 16″ alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2023 HB20S line has the option of a light gray interior. In addition, it adds hatch technologies. In other words, it brings the new instrument panel with the customizable 4.2″ TFT display. The 8″ multimedia system gains wireless mirroring with cell phones through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay platforms. As a complement, the sedan will come with up to three USB ports, digital and automatic air conditioning and remote key start.

1.0 flex and turbo engines

Under the hood, the HB20S has no changes. Entry versions of the sedan come with the 1.0 flex aspirated engine of 80 hp and 10.2 mkgf, and a 5-speed manual gearbox. And in the more expensive versions, the compact has the 1.0 turbo flex direct injection engine, which generates up to 120 hp of power and 17.5 mkgf of torque. It connects to the 6-speed automatic transmission.

