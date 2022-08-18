New Porsche 911 GT3 RS arrives costing BRL 1,769,000

The New Porsche 911 GT3 RS arrives on the national market with its high performance proposal for the track, but with the right to run on streets and roads, with a suggested price of R$ 1,769,000.

In the 911 GT3 RS, the engine has 525 horsepower, delivered by the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer, with high rpm and new camshafts with modified cam profiles.

The intake system and a rigid valve actuation were taken from motorsport, making the engine reach high revs with durability.

With a seven-speed Porsche DoppelKupplung (PDK) automatic transmission, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear.

With a pronounced aerodynamic package, the 911 GT3 RS generates 409 kg at 200 km/h and 860 kg at 285 km/h, and it also has a Drag Reduction System (DRS), which levels the airfoil at high speeds to reduce airflow. .

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS features 410 mm discs at the front axle and 390 mm discs at the rear axle, with central locking forged alloy wheels and sports road tires measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the front. rear.

Weighing 1,450 kg, the 911 GT3 RS has doors, front spoilers, roof and front cover, for example, which are made of carbon fiber, as well as the inner shell seats.

The cabin also has a standard FIA roll cage, constructed for the first time from carbon fiber, saving around six kilos compared to the steel version.

In the cabin, there is also a portable fire extinguisher and six-point seat belts for the driver.

To reduce 22 kg, the Weissach package features a front cover, roof, parts of the rear spoiler and the upper structure of the outside mirrors in carbon fiber.

Front and rear anti-roll bars, rear coupling rods are also made of carbon fiber. Another highlight of the Weissach package is the PDK shift levers with magnet technology brought from motorsport, with more precise and faster actuation.

The Weissach package includes forged magnesium wheels, which save another eight pounds. Orders can now be placed on the Porsche network.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Photo gallery