New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is made of carbon fiber and is even faster

Porsche has just announced the arrival of the new generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a spicier version of one of its flagship sports cars today. According to the Stuttgart automaker, the car is faster thanks to some modifications in terms of aerodynamics and technology, which made its well-known aspirated engine speak louder.

According to the brand, the main change can be seen in the central radiator, now positioned where the trunk used to be in the old versions. The hood delivers the new air vents and the nose of the bolide with a new positioning ensures that new elements could be installed.

Also, for the first time on a Porsche production vehicle, the upper edge of the rear wing is higher than the roof of the car. In addition, the front of the 911 GT3 RS no longer has a front spoiler, but a front splitter that divides the air flowing above and below. Side blades accurately direct air out. Ventilation of the front wheel arch is provided through louvered openings in the front wings.

Wind tests prove the greater effectiveness of the 911 GT3 RS project (Image: Disclosure / Porsche)

According to the automaker, the adjustment of the rear spoiler can be done from inside the cockpit, as well as the suspension and dampers, thanks to the different driving modes. At its maximum speed, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has 860kg less downforce than the previous generation, largely due to its numerous customization possibilities in the aerodynamic field.

Interior of the 911 GT3 RS is luxurious and sporty (Image: Disclosure / Porsche)

In addition to all this technology used in the design, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is made of carbon fiber, which guarantees an advantageous weight: just 1,450 kg. Something that certainly makes the car lighter is its interior, which is very well finished, but does not require the use of many connectivity gadgets. From the images, it is not possible to see the multimedia center seen in other models of the brand, such as the Taycan and Panamera.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Engine and gearbox

Many expected that the new generation of the 911 GT3 RS could be equipped with a manual gearbox, but Porsche did not want to. It comes with a well-known seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which greatly helps the 525hp 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 296 km/h.

According to the brand, this is the fastest street sports car to use an aspirated engine, that is, without the help of a turbocharger.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: How much does it cost?

Available now in Europe, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS costs €229,517 or R$1.2 million, direct conversion and tax-free.