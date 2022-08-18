Nexus Mods will ban creations that are against diversity or that troll other users

The decision comes after the release of a controversial modification for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

With the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, it didn’t take long before he started getting mods that changed the protagonist’s look and other elements of his world. Among them was a creation that removed the LGBT+ pride flags present in the titlewhose distribution was being handled by Nexus Mods — which, in response, announced that will no longer allow hosting of materials of this type.

In a statement released this Wednesday (17), the site’s administrators said that the mod caused a “silly drama” among the community and who, in addition to removing it, also banished its author. Nexus Mod explains that the modification was posted to a newly created account by an active user with another identity, whose sole purpose was to “troll” and draw attention.

“The fact that the user had to create a puppet account like a coward to upload the mod showed their intention to troll and that they knew this would not be allowed.”, said the site administrators. According to the update, using the alternate account resulted in the user being bannedwhich would only be notified about the contents if they had hosted them under their original identity.

NexusMod stands for diversity

In the same message, the site administrators stated that are in favor of diversity in games, and that they reserve the right to refuse to host any content that goes against it. Nexus Mod states that, as a private entity, it has the right to do so and will also actively act to block content created with the intention of trolling or teasing other users or groups.

“We are not the authority on what users can and cannot change. Removing a mod just means it can’t be found in Nexus Mods, nothing more, nothing less”. The company also asks users report any content they deem inappropriatereserving the right to judge for itself whether or not they should be removed.

“We do not and will not discuss this with you. We explain our position and we will not offer a platform for you to distort our position to feed a paranoid and distorted narrative.”. According to Nexus Mods, everyone who is offended by its position or does not agree with the site’s code of conduct are free to delete their accounts and use competing sites to host your content (or at least try to do so).

