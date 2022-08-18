Neymar vs Mbappé: Frenchman has a history of confusion and has already been expelled from training

In recent days, Mbappé and Neymar have expressed a kind of “Cold War” that exists in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room. After a dispute over the penalty kick within the team, the French striker showed irritation on the field in the duel against Montpellier, but also internally.

After renewing his contract with PSG, shirt seven expected to have more prominence within the club, although Neymar’s great start is inhibiting the star of the ace. However, this beef is not the first in the career of the world champion.

PROBLEMS IN MONACO

​A few days before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, the striker created a ruckus at Monaco. The player’s bad behavior caused coach Leonardo Jardim to leave him out of three matches at the start of Ligue 1 in 2017/2018.

​According to “L’Équipe”, Mbappé would have been expelled from training by the Portuguese commander because of a fight with former player Andrea Raggi. The player had contested the coach’s decision, refusing to leave the pitch and creating an unfriendly atmosphere in the squad.

Due to the insistence of the Frenchman, Jardim decided to transfer the training to another field of the CT of Monaco, and the player did not participate in the activity. Although he made his debut with the team in the French Championship against Toulouse, the number seven did not participate in the duels against Dijon, Metz and Olympique de Marseille before moving to PSG.