Nicole Bahls adds volume to the game with a pink bikini and a fan warns: “I think there’s one coming out”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She does not stop! Nicole Bahls, digital influencer, presenter and fitness muse, cheered up the cold Wednesday (17) of her fans. The muse bet on a pink cap, precisely to match her more than minimalist bikini.

+ Rafa Kalimann sensualizes with a micro dress on the sofa and a fan provokes: “It’s loose”

“Hi girls! Today is decision day at Pixbet! Do you already know who will qualify in the Copa do Brasil? Let’s bet on Pixbet because it’s a success”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the stunning images, Nicole Bahls bets on a very minimalist pink bikini and, of course, a flashy sarong.

“I think there’s one coming out… Linda”, joked a fan in the comments field. “I can already read the “hi girls” in her voice”, pointed out another. “How can a man not value a woman like that? The world is lost,” said a third.

People like us! Nicole Bahls reveals she doesn’t trust people who don’t like animals

During an interview given to Casa e Jardim magazine, digital influencer and model, Nicole Bahls, showed that she is like all of us and revealed that she feels bad energy from those who do not like animals.

“I have always lived with animals. My mother taught me to care for and love them when I was very young. I can’t imagine opening the door to my house and not receiving their hug, the purest that can be”, said Nicole Bahls.

“I don’t feel good energy in those who don’t like animals. They are helpless and just want to give love”, warned the muse.

READ MORE ABOUT NICOLE BAHLS:

+ After losing 3kg, Nicole Bahls puts on tiny lingerie and tanned volume is marked

+ Nicole Bahls lingerie transparency almost reveals too much detail: “Good morning!”

+ Nicole Bahls doesn’t realize that shorts are too small and volume is on display in public