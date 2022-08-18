Nicole Bahls shows off her body in a bikini and cleavage draws attention

Nicole Bahls, influencer, caused a stir with a pink bikini photo gallery on the web. The beauty showed her ‘doll’ body to her millions of followers and garnered praise.

“Beautiful”, “What a diva”, “Musa”, “Wonderful”, “Gata”, “Too much cat”, “Eita beautiful woman”, “I love waking up and having a post from you”, “I am proud of every achievement of yours, I celebrate them as if they were mine”, “Passionate”fired.

Recently, Marcelo Bimbithe influencer’s ex-husband, gave an interview and stated that he did not cheat Nicolebut pondered that he was wrong a lot in their relationship.

“I was too cowardly not to talk to her, not to say: ‘I can’t take it anymore, I’m not well’, because in a relationship you can only make someone happy if you’re okay. There had already been some problems with me and I was immature”he began.

“I didn’t arrive to talk: ‘Look, I’m going to work, but I don’t think I’m going home.’ In that I was a coward, I hurt her a lot, I hurt her, because I owed her satisfaction. There was no betrayal. I hooked up with someone after we were apart, broke up.”vented.

