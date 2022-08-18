No one better than Moraes ‘to conduct the elections in a firm and impartial way’, says TSE minister | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Mauro Luiz Campbell Marques said this Tuesday (16) that “no one better” than Minister Alexandre de Moraes to “conduct the elections in a firm, impartial, technical, predictable and democratic way”.

The speech was made during the inauguration of ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Ricardo Lewandowski as president and vice-president of the TSE, respectively. The ministers will command the court during the campaign, voting and ratification of the 2022 election result, in addition to the inauguration of those elected in 2023.

“Having Alexandre de Moraes in the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court is a very peculiar form of benign interference of fate in our recent history. No one better than our new president of the Superior Electoral Court is fit to conduct the elections in a firm, impartial, technical way. , predictably and democratically”.

With the succession, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, who has been in charge of the Court since February, leaves the presidency of the TSE.

In his speech, Campbell Marques also spoke about the trajectory of Moraes and Lewandowski. The TSE minister said that the new president of the court was “a very devoted student”.

“Unlike many of his generation, Alexandre was not a student activist, but a very dedicated studious student who very early became a professor of preparatory courses and already in 1997 he would start one of the most successful courses in Constitutional Law in contemporary Brazilian history” , said Campbell.

About Lewandowski, Campbell said that “his serenity, his chivalry and his great legal culture will be great allies in the presidency that is now beginning”.

“Ricardo Lewandowski has already presided over the Federal Supreme Court, this Superior Electoral Court, he held the interim presidency of the republic and, in a unique way, he also presided over the National Congress in extreme circumstances in our democracy. He is one of those ministers who mark the history of the Federal Supreme Court and by extension of Brazil. His serenity, his chivalry and his great legal culture will be great allies in the presidency that is now beginning.

The TSE minister also said that he has confidence in the “ability of the Brazilian people to honor and respect democratic traditions of tolerance and self-restraint in political disputes.”

"I could not fail to convey my final words of confidence in the ability of the Brazilian people to honor and respect democratic traditions of tolerance and self-restraint in political disputes," said the minister.

“We have crossed mountains and plains in our recent history, we have learned from our own mistakes and we cannot have the illusion that fractures can be mended without pain and suffering. troubled past, but we cannot leave aside the hope and optimism so dear to our people and our national spirit”, he added.

The inauguration ceremony mobilized the political and legal world in a movement to reaffirm confidence in the electoral system adopted by Brazil for decades. The list of authorities present included:

