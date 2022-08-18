North Korea fires cruise missiles after US test

Pyongyang sees the US and Seoul maneuvers as invasion training; The launch took place as the president of South Korea advocated negotiations between the two countries.

ALEX LEE / KCNA VIA KNS / AFPTV / KCTV / UNTV / AFP

Last time North Korea tested a cruise missile was in January.



THE North Korea launched two cruise missiles on Wednesday, the 17th, the South Korean Defense Ministry said. “This morning we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles towards the West Sea (Yellow Sea) from Onchon in South Pyongan Province,” a ministry source said. This is the first test in weeks. “The military authorities of the United States and gives South Korea are looking at the details, like the flight distance,” he added. The last time North Korea tested cruise missiles was in January, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The country’s previous weapons test had taken place on July 10, when the North Korean regime used what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers. The launch comes a day after the United States tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile that can travel at 24,000 km/h – a test that had been twice postponed to avoid escalating the conflict in the country. Ukraine and with China. This type of maneuver angers Pyongyang, who considers them a training ground for an invasion.

According to the Yanhap news agency, the launch of the missiles took place as President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference to mark the 100th day since taking office and advocating negotiations between the two countries. “Any dialogue between the leaders of the South and the North, or negotiations between labor-level officials, should not be a political spectacle, but contribute to establishing substantive peace on the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia,” he said. Yoon repeated his willingness to provide economic aid in phases to North Korea if it ends nuclear weapons development and begins denuclearization, noting that he has been calling for dialogue with Pyongyang since his campaign. Denuclearization talks stalled in 2019 and North Korea has said it will not give up its self-defense, although it has called for an end to sanctions.

*With information from AFP