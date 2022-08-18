Nose forms black crust in most impressive case of monkeypox

A 40-year-old German man went to the doctor after a red spot appeared on his nose, which was initially identified as a sunburn. However, three days later, the lesion progressed to necrosis. The case was described in a medical journal and is one of the most impressive in monkeypok.

Other lesions typical of monkeypox (monkey pox) appeared throughout the body with severe infection of the penis and oral mucosa.

Credit: Disclosure/SpringerLinkNose tissue necrotized after wound caused by monkeypox virus

untreated HIV

Testing confirmed monkeypox and further investigation revealed concomitant long-standing syphilis and advanced HIV infection, which were hitherto unknown to the patient, who had never been tested for sexually transmitted infections before.

The man was treated with oral tecovirimat 600 mg twice daily for 7 days, in addition to antiretroviral therapy for HIV infection and syphilis.

The smallpox lesions on the skin dried up and the nose partially improved with less swelling.

It is unclear how long the man had HIV without knowing. But doctors say this case illustrates the potential severity of monkeypox infection in the setting of severe immunosuppression and untreated HIV infection.

The study authors assured that controlled HIV “does not appear to be a risk factor” for severe monkeypox.

