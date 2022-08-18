Nubank employee denounces resignation and repercussions: ‘too senior’

In a publication on Linkedin, Igor Ferreira, who held the position of development and learning manager at Nubank, said he was fired for being “too senior”. The post had more than 20,000 reactions and almost 1,400 comments and also had repercussions on other social networks.

Ferreira wrote that Nubank justified his dismissal on the grounds that he was “too senior for the objectives and directions of the area”. Also according to him, the company would also have said that it did not find “any other challenge or project” for the professional in the institution.

“I had my contract terminated with this argument by the company that stands and sings to the four winds its “culture” of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management, but at least I was praised as a Senior too”, ironized Ferreira.

The professional, who is black and LGBTQ+, also criticized the company’s diversity and inclusion policy – saying that his hiring was “convenient”, referring to reparation efforts after speeches considered racist made by founder Cristina Junqueira at Roda Viva, in 2020 .

“The only thing that really saddens me about this situation is knowing that many of my people read, interpret as best they can, and are deluded by all this beautiful makeup of diversity and gourmetized inclusion, and are silenced and don’t take a stand due to the need for employment, opportunity, often of sustenance”, wrote the professional.

However, Igor Ferreira reinforced that he was not fired for “possible accusation of racism or homophobia” but for being “too senior”, using the space to question “the talent management and D&I practices that are used to attract candidates”.

Ferreira also highlighted, throughout the text, three people who are part of the Nubank team – founder David Vélez, Junqueira and head of Culture, Performance and Leadership, Helena Bertho – in addition to ambassador Anitta.

In positioning to UOL, Nubank stated that it “does not comment on specific cases out of respect for the confidentiality of its employees and customers”.