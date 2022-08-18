Nubank: Learn how to anticipate purchases in installments via the app

O Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in the country, offers several services in its application. One of them is the possibility of anticipating the purchase installments.

The customer who wants to release the credit card limit for making new purchases can anticipate the invoice or even the installment. It is worth noting that there is a difference between the anticipation of functions.

How to anticipate payment for an installment purchase?

When making the advance payment, the amount will be included in the current credit card bill. However, the bank grants discounts when payment is made in advance. After payment, the card limit is restored.

The advance payment of the installment can be made as follows:

Access the app Nubank ;

; Access the “Credit Card” area and check the next installments;

Select the installments you want to advance;

Click on “Advance Installment”;

Check the discount and follow the procedure;

Once this is done, the advance installments will be automatically directed to your current invoice, and can be paid at any time.

Payment can be made via bank slip or through the Nubankwith its own balance.

How to split specific purchases?

On the home page of the Nubank application, click on “Credit Card”;

Click on “Install Purchases”;

Select the purchase and indicate how many times it will be paid in installments;

Click on “View Summary”;

Check payment terms and conditions;

Click on Continue and click on “Confirm”.

In addition to the advance payment, the Nubank it also allows the customer to prepay their credit card bill.

Card invoice advance

Through the anticipation of the card bill of the Nubank, the customer will guarantee access to the tool’s credit limit. See below how to release balance for purchases:

Via ticket

open the application of Nubank; In the menu, go to “Credit Card”; Tap on the invoice you want to pay in advance; Select the option “Pay invoice”, which has a barcode symbol; Adjust the payment amount to the amount you will advance or leave as is if you will make the full payment; Finally, copy the barcode or send the boleto (PDF) by email to be paid at an establishment.

via account balance

Open the Nubank app; Choose the “Account” option, which shows the amount of your balance; Then tap on “Pay”; Click on “Pay card invoice”; Adjust to the value you want; Finally, click “Continue” to confirm the operation. The payment of the invoice by the account balance is automatic, so your limit is released at the same time.