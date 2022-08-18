Nubank rises 25%, but analysts say what is needed for fintech to become attractive

According to the balance sheet reported by the company this Monday (15), the “roxinho” presented revenue of US$ 1.2 billion.

Although the fintech has reported good numbers, analysts warn that the company still faces major challenges to become attractive compared to other banks.

That’s why you have to be careful before investing.

Nubank had a positive Tuesday morning (16) for its shares after the digital bank surpassed market expectations with the release of its balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022. At 3:22 pm, Nubank’s share rose by an impressive 25.21 % in the United States, to US$ 5.86, while the BDR in Brazil advanced 26.14%, to R$ 4.97.

However, although the fintech has reported good numbers, analysts warn that the company faces major challenges to become attractive compared to other banks in the market. Therefore, caution is recommended before investing.

According to William Castro Alves, chief strategist at Avenue Securities, despite Nubank being a digital bank, the company is inserted in the technology and growth stocks segment (when there is a forecast of profit forecast for the long term). For this reason, investors need to keep in mind that stocks tend to suffer volatility, especially in this period when interest rates in the United States are high.

“Fintech also operates in emerging countries (Brazil, Mexico and Colombia) which, in general, tend to have a lot of volatility. Therefore, this is considered an additional risk. Investors need to know that there is this concept of geographic volatility”, adds Alves.

According to the balance sheet reported by the company on Monday (15), the “roxinho” presented revenue of US$ 1.2 billion. The volume represents a growth of 230% in relation to the same period last year. From April to June this year, the fintech managed to attract 5.7 million customers and ended the second quarter with a total of 65.3 million, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

As for the financial result, the company reported adjusted net income of US$ 17 million in the second quarter, practically the same level as in the same period in 2021, with US$ 17.2 million. In the accounting result, without adjustments, Nubank announced a loss of US$ 29.9 million, up from US$ 15.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, the institution showed an increase in the granting of personal credit, which grew 250% in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Despite being the main source of revenue for banks, Gustavo Pazos, Equity Research analyst at Warren, warns of the risk of default, which can compromise the company’s financial return.

“It is a delicate moment because interest rates are still high (in Brazil) and inflation has fallen artificially because of the reduction in ICMS”, says Pazos. “The point is that growing this credit portfolio without quality is a big risk and that’s what seems to be happening with Nubank”, he adds.

Delinquency over 90 days increased from 3.5% to 4.1% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of this year, the bank reported. For Danielle Lopes, partner and analyst at Nord Research, the percentage remains above that of other traditional banks and, for this reason, investors need to pay attention to the indicator.

“Itaú reported a delinquency rate of 2.7%, Bradesco 3.6%, Banco do Brasil 2% and Santander 2.9%. So, it is important to pay attention to default and how the bank is evaluating it”, emphasizes Lopes. Faced with the risks, the Nord analyst’s recommendation is that the investor does not position himself in the company and, if he has fintech shares, the orientation is to sell them.

Nubank’s shares on Tuesday morning (16) showed strong increases on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in view of the company’s positive results for the second quarter of this year. Around 10:30 am, Nubank shares jumped 10% (US$ 4.68). At 12:00, the gains were 12.39% (US$ 5.26). See how the role of fintech behaved today.

