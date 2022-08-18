NUBANK: See how to recharge your cell phone through the app

O Nubank It has a mobile recharge function through its app. Through it, digital bank customers who have a prepaid or control plan can put credit on the phone directly on the platform with their Nu account balance or through the institution’s credit card.

See below how to recharge your cell phone through the app Nubank:

Access the Nubank application on your device; On the home page, swipe the first row of icons to the left and tap on the “Mobile recharge” option; Once this is done, enter the mobile number to receive the recharge and click on “Continue”; Select your carrier and tap “Continue”; Then, indicate the payment method being “Account” or “Credit Card”; Now, enter the recharge amount and click on “Continue”; Finally, check the data such as mobile number and value, and tap on “Confirm Payment”.

Ready! You will soon receive an SMS confirming your recharge. It is worth mentioning that the number on which the operation was made will be saved in the application for future recharges until another one replaces it.

Learn how to anticipate purchases in installments at Nubank

O Nubank, one of the largest digital banks in the country, offers several services in its application. One of them is the possibility of anticipating the purchase installments.

The customer who wants to release the credit card limit for making new purchases can anticipate the invoice or even the installment. It is worth noting that there is a difference between the anticipation of functions.

How to anticipate payment for an installment purchase?

When making the advance payment, the amount will be included in the current credit card bill. However, the bank grants discounts when payment is made in advance. After payment, the card limit is restored.

The advance payment of the installment can be made as follows:

Access the app Nubank ;

; Access the “Credit Card” area and check the next installments;

Select the installments you want to advance;

Click on “Advance Installment”;

Check the discount and follow the procedure;

Once this is done, the advance installments will be automatically directed to your current invoice, and can be paid at any time.

Payment can be made via bank slip or through the Nubankwith its own balance.

How to split specific purchases?

On the home page of the Nubank application, click on “Credit Card”;

Click on “Install Purchases”;

Select the purchase and indicate how many times it will be paid in installments;

Click on “View Summary”;

Check payment terms and conditions;

Click on Continue and click on “Confirm”.

In addition to the advance payment, the Nubank it also allows the customer to prepay their credit card bill.