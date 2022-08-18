Nubank surpasses Santander in number of customers

With 65.3 million users, Nubank surpassed Santander Brasil, which reported that it had 56.1 million customers at the end of June

Last Monday (15th), Nubank released its results for the second quarter, with adjusted net income of US$ 17 million. However, the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv was 23.3 million.

Created in 2013, Nubank debuted on Nasdaq in December 2021, and has faced increasing scrutiny from analysts. The combination of high interest rates and high inflation has pressured the income of Brazilian families and caused a certain mistrust of the market in relation to high growth companies.

Expansion

The bank presented a new round of expansion in the customer base and in revenue in the second quarter. Thus, Nubank ended June with 65.3 million users, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, which corresponds to an increase of 57% in 12 months.

Total revenue grew by 230% to $1.2 billion. In addition, average revenue per customer increased by 105% year-over-year.

Nubank has its main market in Brazil, where it reached 62.3 million customers at the end of June, up 51% when compared to the same period in 2021. “This likely positions Nu as the fifth largest financial institution in Brazil in number of customers,” the bank said in a statement.

In this way, Nubank surpassed Santander Brasil, which recently announced that it had 56.1 million customers at the end of June.

Credit

However, the balance sheets of Brazilian banks in the second half of the year have drawn the attention of investors. A deterioration in the quality of Nubank’s loan portfolio was observed, due to the delinquency rate of more than 90 days, going from 3.5% to 4.1%.

According to David Vélez, CEO of Nubank, as the 15 to 90-day index remained stable at 3.7%, the bank has room to continue expanding its credit operations. Although it is observing this operation “very carefully”, due to the higher interest rate scenario.

Furthermore, Vélez stated that Nubank has shown good progress in raising funds, even after announcing that customer deposits would only yield after 30 days.

Image: Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com