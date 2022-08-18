Nvidia and AMD GPU price set to drop aggressively soon

New information suggests that the video card prices are expected to drop further. THE NVIDIA would be preparing “more aggressive actions” to reduce its values ​​and the OMG must follow the same path.

according to VideoCardzNVIDIA is primarily expected to cut prices for its high-performance GPUs such as RTX 3090 and 3090Ti. The company would be focused on ending stocks of the RTX 3000 line, since the “Ada Lovelace” plaques (RTX 4000) will be released very soon and promise interesting leaps in performance.

Another important point of this strategy, according to supply chain sources consulted by the MyDriverswould be offer lower prices than AMD. The “red side of the force” is also preparing reductions for the RX 6000 lineup, as it may launch the Radeon RX 7000 in November. It is not uncommon for these companies to reorganize their prices based on what the competitor offers, both for products already established in the market and for new releases.

Image credit: Disclosure | OMG.Source: Disclosure | OMG

The forecast is that the price cuts will begin to appear in stores from end of august. Overall, graphics cards have gotten cheaper in recent months. One of the reasons is, of course, the cryptocurrency crash which, in addition to heating up the used market, has notably decreased demand for new, high-performance GPUs.

This is especially worrisome for NVIDIA, because the company has reportedly ordered too many chips and there are simply too few customers to buy them. Analysts believe shipments in the overall GPU market could fall 50% due to the collapse of cryptocurrencies.